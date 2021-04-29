Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $225.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HCA. Truist boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $205.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.93. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 73,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $13,053,517.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 339,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,954,483.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,009 shares of company stock worth $35,662,690 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 473.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,049,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares in the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

