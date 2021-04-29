Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€85.00” Price Target for Daimler (ETR:DAI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.56 ($94.78).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.17 ($88.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €74.04 and its 200 day moving average is €61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.01. Daimler has a 12 month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 12 month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

