Diageo (LON:DGE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,935.18

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,935.18 ($38.35) and traded as high as GBX 3,267 ($42.68). Diageo shares last traded at GBX 3,248.50 ($42.44), with a volume of 2,083,285 shares trading hands.

DGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 3,570 ($46.64) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,309.33 ($43.24).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,093.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,935.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 278 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, with a total value of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 544 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,696.

Diageo Company Profile (LON:DGE)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

