DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).

Shares of DMAC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $181.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.

DMAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

