DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter.
DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06).
Shares of DMAC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $181.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86.
About DiaMedica Therapeutics
DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.
Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.