Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DSX. Pareto Securities raised Diana Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.58.

DSX opened at $3.75 on Monday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Diana Shipping in the third quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 27.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 393.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 152,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 121,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,331,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,221,000 after acquiring an additional 346,164 shares in the last quarter. 24.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

