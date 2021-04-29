Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. Digimarc updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Digimarc stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,223. The firm has a market cap of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

