Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 140.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.33%. Digimarc updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.
Digimarc stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,223. The firm has a market cap of $642.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $58.74.
Digimarc Company Profile
