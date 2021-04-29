Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 474 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,206 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 11,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.86.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

