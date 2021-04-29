Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,339 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 504,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 8.44% of Willis Lease Finance worth $15,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLFC opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $260.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $47.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.44.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.49 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $39,374.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,940,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $407,936.89. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,141.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,375 shares of company stock valued at $512,354. Corporate insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

