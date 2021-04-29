Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Short Interest Down 57.2% in April

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,290,000 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the March 31st total of 31,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on DISCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Discovery stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 70.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

