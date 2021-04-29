DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. DocuSign makes up about 0.9% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 2,307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,116.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $8.53 on Thursday, reaching $223.77. The stock had a trading volume of 54,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,086,250. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.00. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

