Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Boosted by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy comprises about 1.5% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $344,479,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,262,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,740 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 370.9% in the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 1,322,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,027,000 after buying an additional 970,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,553,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,799,000 after buying an additional 355,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.56. 48,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,168. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. The company has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,882.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

