Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $978.61 Million

Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will post sales of $978.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $999.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $963.84 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $873.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.42 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Sunday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.82.

Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $13.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $417.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,151. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.84. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

