Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up to $64.23

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.23, but opened at $69.26. Domo shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 713 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Domo in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

