Donegal Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Donegal Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.46 million and a PE ratio of 8.44. Donegal Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 16,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at $153,588,976.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

