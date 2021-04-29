Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donegal Group stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Donegal Group worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Shares of DGICB stock opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $458.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of -0.07. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.