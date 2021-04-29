Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.69.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN opened at C$13.73 on Tuesday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$8.60 and a 52 week high of C$14.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.47.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

