DREP [old] (DREP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.74 Billion

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One DREP [old] coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. DREP [old] has a market cap of $6.74 billion and $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00079482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.30 or 0.00839728 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00099222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.35 or 0.07970897 BTC.

About DREP [old]

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP [old]

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP [old] directly using US dollars.

