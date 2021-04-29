DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.88-7.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.15. DTE Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.880-7.260 EPS.

NYSE:DTE traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.14. 20,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,582. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.39 and a fifty-two week high of $141.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.66.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.33.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

