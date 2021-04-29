DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.46

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and traded as high as $14.75. DTF Tax-Free Income shares last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 4,453 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52.

Get DTF Tax-Free Income alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Group Inc. raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 39.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DTF Tax-Free Income during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in DTF Tax-Free Income by 11.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the last quarter.

About DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTF Tax-Free Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.