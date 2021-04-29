DubaiCoin (DBIX) Reaches One Day Volume of $1,418.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 29th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $759,159.14 and $1,418.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00026545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009770 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006502 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

