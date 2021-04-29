Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $269,083.65 and approximately $106,693.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001375 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 43.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00077720 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003040 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

