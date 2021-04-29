DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DYNR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. DynaResource has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.10.

About DynaResource

DynaResource, Inc acquires, invests in, explores, and develops precious and base metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

