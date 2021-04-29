DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DynaResource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYNR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:DYNR traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. DynaResource has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
About DynaResource
Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?
Receive News & Ratings for DynaResource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynaResource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.