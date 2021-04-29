Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Earnings History for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit