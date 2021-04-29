Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 256.92% and a negative return on equity of 193.85%. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $12.44.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $26,267.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,842.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.