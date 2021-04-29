DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. DZS has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $393.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.32.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DZS will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other DZS news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,093,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 40.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DZS by 177.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

