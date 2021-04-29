Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share by the bank on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has raised its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $23.20 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 13.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EBMT. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

