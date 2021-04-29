Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $144.53 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $70.54 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.33 and its 200-day moving average is $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

