eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.55 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

