eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $62.32, but opened at $57.68. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. eBay shares last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 528,624 shares.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EBAY. Susquehanna lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in eBay by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after acquiring an additional 165,560 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in eBay by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eBay by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBAY)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.