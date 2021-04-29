ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Raised to $10.00 at CIBC

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective upped by CIBC from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ECN Capital from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of ECN Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ECN Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

ECNCF opened at $6.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

