Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) to announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. Ecopetrol posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ecopetrol.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EC. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $12.65. 10,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,319. Ecopetrol has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EC. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,435,000 after purchasing an additional 61,878 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 122,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

