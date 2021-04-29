Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewell Personal Care Co. manufactures and markets personal care products. The company’s brand consists of Schick(R) and Wilkinson Sword(R) men’s and women’s shaving systems and disposable razors; Edge(R) and Skintimate(R) shave preparations; Playtex(R), Stayfree(R), Carefree(R) and o.b. (R) feminine care products; Banana Boat(R) and Hawaiian Tropic(R) sun care products; Playtex(R) infant feeding, Diaper Genie(R) and gloves; Wet Ones(R) moist wipes. Edgewell Personal Care Co., formerly known as Energizer Holdings, is based in St Louis, United States. “

EPC stock opened at $38.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

