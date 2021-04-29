Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Edwards Lifesciences exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Despite pandemic-led business challenges, we are upbeat about the strong adoptions of the INSPIRIS aortic surgical valve and the KONECT aortic valve conduit. Continued strong adoption of the SAPIEN 3 Ultra platform and TruWave, and CE Mark approval for SAPIEN 3 are also impressive. Steady improvement in TAVR procedure volumes worldwide buoys optimism. The company’s better-than-expected earnings outlook for the second quarter overall upbeat full-year guidance seem encouraging. Over the past six months, the company’s stock has outperformed its industry. Yet, pandemic-led continued choppy market conditions are worrying. Contraction of both margins also does not bode well. Tough competition in the cardiac devices market and reimbursement issues persist.”

EW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.78 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a PE ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 6,707 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total transaction of $654,066.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,854,605.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,526 shares of company stock worth $27,887,215. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

