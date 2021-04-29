Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Short Interest Up 930.0% in April

Eiffage SA (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 930.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eiffage in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS EFGSY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. Eiffage has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $22.15.

Eiffage SA engages in the construction, infrastructure, energy systems, and concessions businesses in France and internationally. The company's Construction segment offers urban development, building design and construction, property development, and maintenance and facilities management services for public and private-sector customers.

