Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $21.25, with a volume of 6443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

