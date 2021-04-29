Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $1.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. Element Solutions also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.300- EPS.

Shares of ESI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,318,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,754. Element Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.93 and a twelve month high of $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Element Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.20.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

