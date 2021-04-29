Ellyn Shook Sells 2,600 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Accenture stock opened at $290.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.18. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.28.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Accenture by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
