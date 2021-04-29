Emera Incorporated (EMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,579,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,008. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.67.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$47.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.67.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.