Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
TSE:EMA traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$56.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,008. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.13.
Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
