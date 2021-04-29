Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6375 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

TSE:EMA traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$56.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,008. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$58.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.80, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.26 billion and a PE ratio of 14.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.13.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Emera to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.67.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

