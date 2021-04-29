Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

EXK traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,383,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $904.24 million, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.70.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.51 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 180,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

