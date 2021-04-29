Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ELEZY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Endesa to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endesa in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Get Endesa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEZY remained flat at $$14.05 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Endesa has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2020, its distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,488 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.