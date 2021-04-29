Energycoin Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $159,941.37 and approximately $1,075.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

