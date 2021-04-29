ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 53.4% from the March 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of XNGSY stock opened at $64.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $1.195 dividend. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous annual dividend of $0.81. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. ENN Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

