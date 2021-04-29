Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enova International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.13. Enova International posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full-year earnings of $4.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.03 to $6.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The firm had revenue of $263.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million.

ENVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, CMO Kirk Chartier sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $123,254.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 134,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,144.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,462. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enova International by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Enova International by 339.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after purchasing an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Enova International by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Enova International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 25,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Enova International by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 63,197 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENVA opened at $35.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. Enova International has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

