Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Truist

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective cut by Truist from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH traded down $3.52 on Thursday, hitting $143.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,852. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

