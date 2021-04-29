Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $184.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $176.48.

ENPH stock opened at $146.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.77, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,354,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

