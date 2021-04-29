Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $171.10, but opened at $158.61. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $148.71, with a volume of 97,600 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.48.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

