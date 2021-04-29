Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $175.00. The stock had previously closed at $171.10, but opened at $158.61. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $148.71, with a volume of 97,600 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENPH. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.48.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,577,968.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

