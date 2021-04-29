Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-$545 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.00 million.Entegris also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.770-0.820 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.73.

ENTG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.92. The stock had a trading volume of 20,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,809. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 12 month low of $50.60 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.87.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $36,260,586.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 640,898 shares in the company, valued at $77,349,979.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

