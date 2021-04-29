Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.99. Envela shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 53,839 shares.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Envela alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 million, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Envela by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Envela by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Envela in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Envela in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Envela by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.