Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

EVA stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 63,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $46.99. Enviva Partners has a fifty-two week low of $29.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

