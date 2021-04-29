Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

NYSE EVA opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $29.53 and a 52 week high of $53.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -262.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.35). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $277.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.50 million. Research analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the third quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enviva Partners by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

